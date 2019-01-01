NAIA Women's Tennis National Championship Finals Recap

MOBILE, Ala. – [Schedule | Bracket] The Grizzlies of Georgia Gwinnett won their fourth consecutive NAIA Women’s Tennis National Championship, defeating Keiser (Fla.) by the score of 5-2.

The Grizzlies took the top two doubles matches, winning 8-1 at line one, then winning 8-3 at line two. Keiser came away with an 8-3 win at line three to get within a point heading to singles play.

The first singles point went to GGC at Line 6, where Tereza Koplova won 6-1, 6-1.

Madeline Bosnjak made it 4-1 Grizzlies with a 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles. Bosnjak was also named the Marvin P. Richmond Outstanding Player for the second year in a row. She finished the week a perfect 4-0 at No. 1 Singles, and concluded her junior season with a 21-0 singles record.

Keiser got back on the board with a win from Aleksandra Grela at No. 4 Singles, winning 6-3, 6-0.

In her final collegiate match, Henar Munoz clinched the title with a 6-1, 6-4 victory at No. 3 Singles.

Georgia Gwinnett’s fifth national championship moves it into a tie for the second most all-time in women’s tennis behind former member’s Flagler (5) and Auburn Montgomery (14).

This is the first time a team has won four straight titles in women’s tennis since Auburn Montgomery won six straight from 2004 through 2009.

2019 NAIA Women’s Tennis National Championship Most Outstanding Player: Madeline Bosnjak, Georgia Gwinnett