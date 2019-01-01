stop
Wgolf All-Americans

2019 NAIA Women's Golf All-America Teams Announced

45 student-athletes earn All-America status after a stand out season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2019 NAIA Women's Golf All-America teams, as selected by the NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Association All-America Committee. A total of 45 student-athletes were honored, with 15 individuals being named to each of the three teams.

Keiser University leads all programs with five All-America winners, including the 2019 National Champion Individual medalist, Micheala Tjan. Two of the first team honorees, Kate Johnson and Esther Lee are members of the 2019 national championship team, University of British Columbia.

Samantha Fuller, Maria Otero and Hannah Sager return to the first team list from the 2018 season. In total, 17 of the 45 All-Americans earned their award for the second-consecutive year.

Chris Macdonald of  British Columbia was named the 2019 NAIA Women's Golf National Coach of the Year after leading his team to their fifth Women’s Golf national title.

Name Institution
FIRST TEAM
Alessia Avanzo Savannah College of Art & Design-Savannah
Daria Delfino Loyola University of New Orleans
Melissa Eldredge Oklahoma City University
Serra Evrengil Keiser University
Samantha Fuller Keiser University
Kate Johnston University of British Columbia
Nicole Jung Taylor University
Esther Lee University of British Columbia
Papatsar Niamrungrueang Willian Carey University
Maria Otero Savannah College of Art & Design-Savannah
Isabel Rijos Dalton State College
Hannah Sager Faulkner University
Sofia Suarez Savannah College of Art & Design-Savannah
Michela Tjan Keiser University
Jessica Williams Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
SECOND TEAM
Alejandra Bedoya Loyola University of New Orleans
Katie Dalton Dalton State College
Cameron Daniel Dalton State College
Eryn Ellis Rocky Mountain College
Natalie Gough Oklahoma City University
Hannah Griffith University of the Cumberlands
Avril Li University of British Columbia
Ana Pages Cumberland University
Lucia Pena University of the Cumberlands
Blanca Porta University of South Carolina Beaufort
Vanessa Schloo University of South Carolina Beaufort
Carlee Shoemaker University of the Cumberlands
Beata Suurwee Keiser University
Ana Uribe Southeastern University
Maria Zrodowska William Woods University
THIRD TEAM
Brianna Baird University of the Cumberlands
Natalia Campbell Keiser University
Elle Carlson Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Nicole Gargarella University of Victoria
Hannah Gassaway Dalton State College
Caitriona Griffin University of Northwestern Ohio
Alexandra Mudie William Carey University
Deliah Prescha University of South Carolina Beaufort
Lauryn Pritchard Oklahoma City University
Raquel Romero Cumberland University
Shania Remandaban University of British Columbia
Elena Sinde Romero Texas Wesleyan
Rachita Vasandani Savannah College of Art & Design-Atlanta
Elise Warne William Penn University
Kylee Wheeler College of Coastal Georgia

