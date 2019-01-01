2019 NAIA Women's Golf All-America Teams Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2019 NAIA Women's Golf All-America teams, as selected by the NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Association All-America Committee. A total of 45 student-athletes were honored, with 15 individuals being named to each of the three teams.
Keiser University leads all programs with five All-America winners, including the 2019 National Champion Individual medalist, Micheala Tjan. Two of the first team honorees, Kate Johnson and Esther Lee are members of the 2019 national championship team, University of British Columbia.
Samantha Fuller, Maria Otero and Hannah Sager return to the first team list from the 2018 season. In total, 17 of the 45 All-Americans earned their award for the second-consecutive year.
Chris Macdonald of British Columbia was named the 2019 NAIA Women's Golf National Coach of the Year after leading his team to their fifth Women’s Golf national title.
|Name
|Institution
|FIRST TEAM
|Alessia Avanzo
|Savannah College of Art & Design-Savannah
|Daria Delfino
|Loyola University of New Orleans
|Melissa Eldredge
|Oklahoma City University
|Serra Evrengil
|Keiser University
|Samantha Fuller
|Keiser University
|Kate Johnston
|University of British Columbia
|Nicole Jung
|Taylor University
|Esther Lee
|University of British Columbia
|Papatsar Niamrungrueang
|Willian Carey University
|Maria Otero
|Savannah College of Art & Design-Savannah
|Isabel Rijos
|Dalton State College
|Hannah Sager
|Faulkner University
|Sofia Suarez
|Savannah College of Art & Design-Savannah
|Michela Tjan
|Keiser University
|Jessica Williams
|Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
|SECOND TEAM
|Alejandra Bedoya
|Loyola University of New Orleans
|Katie Dalton
|Dalton State College
|Cameron Daniel
|Dalton State College
|Eryn Ellis
|Rocky Mountain College
|Natalie Gough
|Oklahoma City University
|Hannah Griffith
|University of the Cumberlands
|Avril Li
|University of British Columbia
|Ana Pages
|Cumberland University
|Lucia Pena
|University of the Cumberlands
|Blanca Porta
|University of South Carolina Beaufort
|Vanessa Schloo
|University of South Carolina Beaufort
|Carlee Shoemaker
|University of the Cumberlands
|Beata Suurwee
|Keiser University
|Ana Uribe
|Southeastern University
|Maria Zrodowska
|William Woods University
|THIRD TEAM
|Brianna Baird
|University of the Cumberlands
|Natalia Campbell
|Keiser University
|Elle Carlson
|Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
|Nicole Gargarella
|University of Victoria
|Hannah Gassaway
|Dalton State College
|Caitriona Griffin
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|Alexandra Mudie
|William Carey University
|Deliah Prescha
|University of South Carolina Beaufort
|Lauryn Pritchard
|Oklahoma City University
|Raquel Romero
|Cumberland University
|Shania Remandaban
|University of British Columbia
|Elena Sinde Romero
|Texas Wesleyan
|Rachita Vasandani
|Savannah College of Art & Design-Atlanta
|Elise Warne
|William Penn University
|Kylee Wheeler
|College of Coastal Georgia