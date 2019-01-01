2019 NAIA Women's Golf All-America Teams Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2019 NAIA Women's Golf All-America teams, as selected by the NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Association All-America Committee. A total of 45 student-athletes were honored, with 15 individuals being named to each of the three teams.

Keiser University leads all programs with five All-America winners, including the 2019 National Champion Individual medalist, Micheala Tjan. Two of the first team honorees, Kate Johnson and Esther Lee are members of the 2019 national championship team, University of British Columbia.

Samantha Fuller, Maria Otero and Hannah Sager return to the first team list from the 2018 season. In total, 17 of the 45 All-Americans earned their award for the second-consecutive year.

Chris Macdonald of British Columbia was named the 2019 NAIA Women's Golf National Coach of the Year after leading his team to their fifth Women’s Golf national title.