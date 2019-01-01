Topeka, Kan. Sees Benefit During Bowling Invitationals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 3rd men’s and 3rd women’s NAIA Bowling National Invitationals were hosted in Topeka, Kan. for the first year.

The NAIA Bowling Invitationals brought in approximately 240 individuals representing about 24 teams and their fans to Topeka from anywhere between one-to-four days. Over the course of the invitational, teams and fans not only occupy the hotels of the Topeka region but patronize local restaurants and attractions.

Estimated Economic Impact for the Event: $237,653

Estimated hotel rooms used: 524

Teams Average Hotel Stay: four nights

“Visit Topeka was thrilled to be a part of this emerging sport with the NAIA,” said Mike Bell, vice president of Visit Topeka. “Our city saw an economic impact to hotels, restaurants, and West Ridge Lanes in excess of $200,000 dollars.”

