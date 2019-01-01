stop
Topeka, Kan. Sees Benefit During Bowling Invitationals

The men's and women's bowling invitationals brought an economic boost to Topeka, Kan.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 3rd men’s and 3rd women’s NAIA Bowling National Invitationals were hosted in Topeka, Kan. for the first year.

The NAIA Bowling Invitationals brought in approximately 240 individuals representing about 24 teams and their fans to Topeka from anywhere between one-to-four days. Over the course of the invitational, teams and fans not only occupy the hotels of the Topeka region but patronize local restaurants and attractions.

  • Estimated Economic Impact for the Event: $237,653
  • Estimated hotel rooms used: 524
  • Teams Average Hotel Stay: four nights

“Visit Topeka was thrilled to be a part of this emerging sport with the NAIA,” said Mike Bell, vice president of Visit Topeka. “Our city saw an economic impact to hotels, restaurants, and West Ridge Lanes in excess of $200,000 dollars.”

 

Invitational Information

NAIA Bowling

NATIONAL INVITATIONAL
March 28-30, 2019
Topeka, Kan.

