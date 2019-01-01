stop
2019 NAIA Men's Tennis All-America Teams Unveiled

Georgia Gwinnett leads with seven selections in first and second teams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 2019 NAIA Men’s Tennis All-America teams. Honorees were selected by the NAIA All-America Selection Committee. Sixteen student-athletes comprise both the first and second teams.

National champion Georgia Gwinnett led all schools with four first-team selections and seven overall. Federico Bonacia, Fererico Herrera Duran, Jose Dugo and Rafael Coutinho represented the Grizzlies on the first team while Ayed Zatar, Mika Kosonen and Valentino Caratini were named second-team selections. Duran was named the Ward-Ballinger Outstanding Player at the national championship over the weekend.

Two student-athletes represented national championship runner-up Xavier (La.) on the first team. Santiago Perez and Shaikh Abdullah were both honored with first-team honors for the Gold Rush.

Cardinal Stritch (Wis.), William Carey (Miss.) and William Woods (Mo.) were also well represented on the top team with two selections apiece. Two-time NAIA Player of the Week Christian Garay of Point (Ga.) was also selected to the first team along with Martin Mendoza of Reinhardt (Ga.), Cole Guy of Texas A&M Texarkana and Daniel Superlano of Arizona Christian.

Men’s Tennis First Team All-America

Name Institution Hometown Year
Daniel Superlano Arizona Christian San Cristobal, Venezuela SR
Agustin Gascia Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) Buenos Aires, Argentina JR
Nicola Wehrle Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) Switzerland SO
Federico Bonacia Georgia Gwinnett Rome, Italy SO
Federico Herrera Duran Georgia Gwinnett Rosario, Argentina JR
Jose Dugo Georgia Gwinnett Cordoba, Spain FR
Rafael Coutinho Georgia Gwinnett Caracas, Venezuela SR
Christian Garay Point (Ga.) Phenix City, Ala. FR
Martin Mendoza Reinhardt (Ga.) Tucuman, Argentina JR
Cole Guy Texas A&M Texarkana Pine Bluff, Ark. SR
Akanit Pumjit William Carey (Miss.) Pathum Thani, Thailand FR
Elvyn Nguyen William Carey (Miss.) Bourdeaux, France JR
Javier Callejo William Woods (Mo.) Madrid, Spain SR
Oscar Barriero William Woods (Mo.) La Coruna, Spain JR
Santiago Perez Xavier (La.) Pereira, Columbia FR
Shaikh Abdullah Xavier (La.) Hyderabad, India SO

Men’s Tennis Second Team All-America

Name Institution Hometown Year
Enzo Douillac Arizona Christian La Teste de Buch, France SR
Joshua Turnquest Asbury (Ky.) Nassau, Bahamas JR
Will True Campbellsville (Ky.) Bowling Green, Ky. SR
Ayed Zatar Georgia Gwinnett Asuncion, Paraguay SR
Mika Kosonen Georgia Gwinnett Espoo, Finland JR
Valentino Caratini Georgia Gwinnett Buenos Aires, Argentina SO
Kyle Rae Hope International (Calif.) Corby, United Kingdom SR
Eli Steiner Indiana Wesleyan Fort Wayne, Ind. SO
Christopher Veltkamp Judson (Ill.) Streamwood, Ill. SO
Arthur Bonnaud Keiser (Fla.) Clamart, France SR
Camilo Erazo Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Popayan, Columbia SO
Mark Simons Mobile (Ala.) Cologne, Germany SR
Radu Popa Northwestern Ohio Galati, Romania SR
Jose Miguel Castro  Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) Maturin, Venezuela SR
Federico Barbon Point (Ga.) Rosario Santa Fe, Argentina JR
Srdan Pejic Union (Ky.) Osijek, Croatia SO

Men’s Tennis All-America Honorable Mention

Name Institution Hometown Year
Niccolo Rossi Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) Buccinasco, Italy SO
Ramon Puertolas Cumberland (Tenn.) Tarrega, Spain SR
Francisco Fernandez Meaca Cumberland (Tenn.) San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain JR
Martin Barbier Cumberlands (Ky.) France SO
Grant Esposito Indiana Wesleyan Union City, Ind. JR
Tiago Almeida Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Porto, Portugal FR
Kenta Kondou Missouri Valley Japan FR
Boris Klingebiel Mobile (Ala.) Bensheim, Germany SO
Francisco Faria Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) Porto, Portugal FR
Claudio Quinones Ottawa (Kan.) Barcelona, Spain JR
Joe Klokow Point (Ga.) Kennesaw, Ga. JR
Simon Campos Union (Ky.) Tenerife, Spain FR
John Joens Westmont (Calif.) Irvine, Calif. JR
Hugo Robuchon William Carey (Miss.) Limoges, France JR
Christopher Vleeming Ortiz William Woods (Mo.) Guatemala City, Guatemala JR
Aaorn Westerlund William Woods (Mo.) Bilambil Heights, Australia JR

