2019 NAIA Men's Tennis All-America Teams Unveiled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 2019 NAIA Men’s Tennis All-America teams. Honorees were selected by the NAIA All-America Selection Committee. Sixteen student-athletes comprise both the first and second teams.

National champion Georgia Gwinnett led all schools with four first-team selections and seven overall. Federico Bonacia, Fererico Herrera Duran, Jose Dugo and Rafael Coutinho represented the Grizzlies on the first team while Ayed Zatar, Mika Kosonen and Valentino Caratini were named second-team selections. Duran was named the Ward-Ballinger Outstanding Player at the national championship over the weekend.

Two student-athletes represented national championship runner-up Xavier (La.) on the first team. Santiago Perez and Shaikh Abdullah were both honored with first-team honors for the Gold Rush.

Cardinal Stritch (Wis.), William Carey (Miss.) and William Woods (Mo.) were also well represented on the top team with two selections apiece. Two-time NAIA Player of the Week Christian Garay of Point (Ga.) was also selected to the first team along with Martin Mendoza of Reinhardt (Ga.), Cole Guy of Texas A&M Texarkana and Daniel Superlano of Arizona Christian.

Men’s Tennis First Team All-America

Name Institution Hometown Year Daniel Superlano Arizona Christian San Cristobal, Venezuela SR Agustin Gascia Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) Buenos Aires, Argentina JR Nicola Wehrle Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) Switzerland SO Federico Bonacia Georgia Gwinnett Rome, Italy SO Federico Herrera Duran Georgia Gwinnett Rosario, Argentina JR Jose Dugo Georgia Gwinnett Cordoba, Spain FR Rafael Coutinho Georgia Gwinnett Caracas, Venezuela SR Christian Garay Point (Ga.) Phenix City, Ala. FR Martin Mendoza Reinhardt (Ga.) Tucuman, Argentina JR Cole Guy Texas A&M Texarkana Pine Bluff, Ark. SR Akanit Pumjit William Carey (Miss.) Pathum Thani, Thailand FR Elvyn Nguyen William Carey (Miss.) Bourdeaux, France JR Javier Callejo William Woods (Mo.) Madrid, Spain SR Oscar Barriero William Woods (Mo.) La Coruna, Spain JR Santiago Perez Xavier (La.) Pereira, Columbia FR Shaikh Abdullah Xavier (La.) Hyderabad, India SO

Men’s Tennis Second Team All-America

Name Institution Hometown Year Enzo Douillac Arizona Christian La Teste de Buch, France SR Joshua Turnquest Asbury (Ky.) Nassau, Bahamas JR Will True Campbellsville (Ky.) Bowling Green, Ky. SR Ayed Zatar Georgia Gwinnett Asuncion, Paraguay SR Mika Kosonen Georgia Gwinnett Espoo, Finland JR Valentino Caratini Georgia Gwinnett Buenos Aires, Argentina SO Kyle Rae Hope International (Calif.) Corby, United Kingdom SR Eli Steiner Indiana Wesleyan Fort Wayne, Ind. SO Christopher Veltkamp Judson (Ill.) Streamwood, Ill. SO Arthur Bonnaud Keiser (Fla.) Clamart, France SR Camilo Erazo Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Popayan, Columbia SO Mark Simons Mobile (Ala.) Cologne, Germany SR Radu Popa Northwestern Ohio Galati, Romania SR Jose Miguel Castro Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) Maturin, Venezuela SR Federico Barbon Point (Ga.) Rosario Santa Fe, Argentina JR Srdan Pejic Union (Ky.) Osijek, Croatia SO

Men’s Tennis All-America Honorable Mention