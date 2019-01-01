2019 NAIA Men's Tennis All-America Teams Unveiled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 2019 NAIA Men’s Tennis All-America teams. Honorees were selected by the NAIA All-America Selection Committee. Sixteen student-athletes comprise both the first and second teams.
National champion Georgia Gwinnett led all schools with four first-team selections and seven overall. Federico Bonacia, Fererico Herrera Duran, Jose Dugo and Rafael Coutinho represented the Grizzlies on the first team while Ayed Zatar, Mika Kosonen and Valentino Caratini were named second-team selections. Duran was named the Ward-Ballinger Outstanding Player at the national championship over the weekend.
Two student-athletes represented national championship runner-up Xavier (La.) on the first team. Santiago Perez and Shaikh Abdullah were both honored with first-team honors for the Gold Rush.
Cardinal Stritch (Wis.), William Carey (Miss.) and William Woods (Mo.) were also well represented on the top team with two selections apiece. Two-time NAIA Player of the Week Christian Garay of Point (Ga.) was also selected to the first team along with Martin Mendoza of Reinhardt (Ga.), Cole Guy of Texas A&M Texarkana and Daniel Superlano of Arizona Christian.
Men’s Tennis First Team All-America
|Name
|Institution
|Hometown
|Year
|Daniel Superlano
|Arizona Christian
|San Cristobal, Venezuela
|SR
|Agustin Gascia
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|JR
|Nicola Wehrle
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|Switzerland
|SO
|Federico Bonacia
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Rome, Italy
|SO
|Federico Herrera Duran
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Rosario, Argentina
|JR
|Jose Dugo
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Cordoba, Spain
|FR
|Rafael Coutinho
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Caracas, Venezuela
|SR
|Christian Garay
|Point (Ga.)
|Phenix City, Ala.
|FR
|Martin Mendoza
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|Tucuman, Argentina
|JR
|Cole Guy
|Texas A&M Texarkana
|Pine Bluff, Ark.
|SR
|Akanit Pumjit
|William Carey (Miss.)
|Pathum Thani, Thailand
|FR
|Elvyn Nguyen
|William Carey (Miss.)
|Bourdeaux, France
|JR
|Javier Callejo
|William Woods (Mo.)
|Madrid, Spain
|SR
|Oscar Barriero
|William Woods (Mo.)
|La Coruna, Spain
|JR
|Santiago Perez
|Xavier (La.)
|Pereira, Columbia
|FR
|Shaikh Abdullah
|Xavier (La.)
|Hyderabad, India
|SO
Men’s Tennis Second Team All-America
|Name
|Institution
|Hometown
|Year
|Enzo Douillac
|Arizona Christian
|La Teste de Buch, France
|SR
|Joshua Turnquest
|Asbury (Ky.)
|Nassau, Bahamas
|JR
|Will True
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|Bowling Green, Ky.
|SR
|Ayed Zatar
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Asuncion, Paraguay
|SR
|Mika Kosonen
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Espoo, Finland
|JR
|Valentino Caratini
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|SO
|Kyle Rae
|Hope International (Calif.)
|Corby, United Kingdom
|SR
|Eli Steiner
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Fort Wayne, Ind.
|SO
|Christopher Veltkamp
|Judson (Ill.)
|Streamwood, Ill.
|SO
|Arthur Bonnaud
|Keiser (Fla.)
|Clamart, France
|SR
|Camilo Erazo
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Popayan, Columbia
|SO
|Mark Simons
|Mobile (Ala.)
|Cologne, Germany
|SR
|Radu Popa
|Northwestern Ohio
|Galati, Romania
|SR
|Jose Miguel Castro
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|Maturin, Venezuela
|SR
|Federico Barbon
|Point (Ga.)
|Rosario Santa Fe, Argentina
|JR
|Srdan Pejic
|Union (Ky.)
|Osijek, Croatia
|SO
Men’s Tennis All-America Honorable Mention
|Name
|Institution
|Hometown
|Year
|Niccolo Rossi
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|Buccinasco, Italy
|SO
|Ramon Puertolas
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|Tarrega, Spain
|SR
|Francisco Fernandez Meaca
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
|JR
|Martin Barbier
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|France
|SO
|Grant Esposito
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Union City, Ind.
|JR
|Tiago Almeida
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Porto, Portugal
|FR
|Kenta Kondou
|Missouri Valley
|Japan
|FR
|Boris Klingebiel
|Mobile (Ala.)
|Bensheim, Germany
|SO
|Francisco Faria
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|Porto, Portugal
|FR
|Claudio Quinones
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|Barcelona, Spain
|JR
|Joe Klokow
|Point (Ga.)
|Kennesaw, Ga.
|JR
|Simon Campos
|Union (Ky.)
|Tenerife, Spain
|FR
|John Joens
|Westmont (Calif.)
|Irvine, Calif.
|JR
|Hugo Robuchon
|William Carey (Miss.)
|Limoges, France
|JR
|Christopher Vleeming Ortiz
|William Woods (Mo.)
|Guatemala City, Guatemala
|JR
|Aaorn Westerlund
|William Woods (Mo.)
|Bilambil Heights, Australia
|JR