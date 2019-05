2019 NAIA Women's Tennis All-America Teams Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 2019 NAIA Women’s Tennis All-America teams. Honorees were selected by the NAIA All-America Selection Committee. Sixteen student-athletes comprise both the first and second teams.

National champion Georgia Gwinnett and runner-up Keiser (Fla.) led all schools with three first-team. Madeline Bosnjak, the two-time winner of the Marvin P. Richmond Outstanding Player of the 2019 NAIA Women’s Tennis National Championship was one of the three first-team selections for the Grizzlies. Emerald Able and Maria Prados Cid joined their teammate along with the three selections from Keiser in Anais Gabriel, Daniela Farfan and Aleksandra Grela.

Two student-athletes represented Xavier (La.) and SCAD Savannah on the first team. Mariia Borodii and Farah Baklouti snagged two spots for the Golden Nuggets while Priya Sukkanha and Eika Johanna Weber took home first-team honors for the Bees.

Tomomi Nagao of Cumberlands (Ky.), Lizzie Bauss of Indiana Wesleyan, Emily Chang of Mobile (Ala.), Tarrannum Handa of Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), Aleksandra Emelianova of San Diego Christian (Calif.) and Zlata Shuraeva of William Woods (Mo.) filled-out the remaining spots on the top team.

Women’s Tennis First Team All-America

Name Institution Hometown Year Tomomi Nagao Cumberlands (Ky.) Akiyo Nagao, Japan SO Madeline Bosjnak Georgia Gwinnett Frankfurt Am Main, Germany SO Emerald Able Georgia Gwinnett Memphis, Tenn. JR Maria Prados Cid Georgia Gwinnett Vinaros, Spain SR Lizzie Bauss Indiana Wesleyan Kalamazoo, Mich. JR Anais Gabriel Keiser (Fla.) Geneva, Switzerland FR Daniela Farfan Keiser (Fla.) Buenos Aires, Argentina SO Aleksandra Grela Keiser (Fla.) Brussels, Belgium JR Emily Chang Mobile (Ala.) Sao Paulo, Brazil SR Tarrannum Handa Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) New Dehli, India JR Aleksandra Emelianova San Diego Christian (Calif.) Kaliningrad, Russia SR Priya Sukkanha SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Nothaburi, Thailand FR Eika Johanna Weber SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Oslo, Norway JR Zlata Shuraeva William Woods (Mo.) Moscow, Russia JR Mariia Borodii Xavier (La.) Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine SO Farah Baklouti Xavier (La.) Sfax, Tunisia JR

Women’s Tennis Second Team All-America

Name Institution Hometown Year Juana Zambrano Brenau (Ga.) Lima, Peru FR Henar Munoz Georgia Gwinnett Albacete, Spain SR Maddie Bemisderfer Indiana Wesleyan Fort Wayne, Ind. FR Alex Mella Indiana Wesleyan Libertyville, Ill. SR Emma Henriksen Keiser (Fla.) Odense, Denmark SR Patricia Perez LSU Alexandria (La.) Canary Islands, Spain SO Susana Andres Martinez Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) Madrid, Spain FR Sarah Urbanek San Diego Christian (Calif.) Hamm, Germany SO Beatrice Letizia Southeastern (Fla.) Remene, Italy FR Cade Pierson Westmont (Calif.) Solvang, Calif. JR Isabel Lee Westmont (Calif.) San Diego, Calif. SR Valeriya Shurbina William Carey (Miss.) Mykolayiv, Ukraine FR Wijitbanjong Pakkaro William Carey (Miss.) Khonkhaen, Thailand SO Sabrina Goetzen William Carey (Miss.) Bremen, Germany SO Ana Zavala William Woods (Mo.) Tegucigalpa, Honduras SO Charlene Goreau Xavier (La.) Toulouse, France SR

