KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Georgia Gwinnett completed its undefeated season with another national title to its credit as the team earned the top spot for the final time in 2019. The Grizzlies garnered all 14, first place votes after going 5-0 in national championship play last week.

Xavier (La.) ended the season at the runner-up in the national championship and with the No. 2 overall position in the nation. While Cardinal-Stritch (Wis.) stayed locked-in at No. 3, William Carey (Miss.) also made positive gains, moving from No. 8 to No. 4 in the postseason edition.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

Georgia Gwinnett has been ranked No. 1 in the last 45-straight polls and went wire-to-wire this season as the No. 1 ranked team.

Xavier’s tremendous play in Mobile, Ala., at the 2019 NAIA Men’s Tennis National Championship led the team to its best ranking of the season at No. 2. Prior to Wednesday, the highest the Gold Rush had been ranked in 2019 was No. 3 on February 26, 2019.

Northwestern Ohio made the biggest jump this week. The team from Lima, Ohio moved-up seven spots from No. 24 to No. 17.

McPherson (Kan.) re-entered the Top 25 in the final spot after having been on the outside looking-in for the first time this season in the final edition in April.

No. 7 Xavier (La.) extends the longest consecutively-active streak in the poll with 103 straight appearances.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

For the complete ratings calendar, click HERE

2019 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Final (May 22, 2019)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [14] 27-0 374 2 7 Xavier (La.) 17-9 362 3 3 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 16-5 346 4 8 William Carey (Miss.) 15-4 340 5 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) 17-3 320 6 4 Middle Georgia State 14-4 306 7 6 Keiser (Fla.) 17-7 305 8 5 Point (Ga.) 16-7 302 9 10 William Woods (Mo.) 22-3 276 10 9 Union (Ky.) 14-9 268 11 11 Tennessee Wesleyan 12-7 249 12 12 Arizona Christian 19-2 237 13 13 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 11-7 236 14 15 Mobile (Ala.) 14-6 222 15 14 Cumberlands (Ky.) 12-7 203 16 16 Cumberland (Tenn.) 13-7 189 17 24 University of Northwestern Ohio 14-12 171 18 18 Campbellsville (Ky.) 19-9 164 19 20 Coastal Georgia 12-6 151 20 17 Hope International (Calif.) 16-6 146 21 19 Marian (Ind.) 20-10 144 22 20 Indiana Wesleyan 23-10 114 23 25 Missouri Valley 15-7 98 24 23 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 9-11 95 25 NR McPherson (Kan.) 11-7 92

Dropped from the Top 25: Southwestern (Kan.)

Others Receiving Votes: Asbury (Ky.) 78, Texas A&M Texarkana 59, Judson (Ill.) 44, Westmont (Calif.) 37, Midland (Neb.) 23, Southeastern (Fla.) 15, Ottawa (Kan.) 6, Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 5, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 4, Webber International (Fla.) 4.