KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Georgia Gwinnett completed its journey over the weekend and earned not only its fourth-consecutive NAIA Women’s Tennis National Championship, but also went wire-to-wire as the No. 1-ranked team in the nation. National championship runner-up Keiser (Fla.) stayed in the No. 2 spot while Xavier (La.), William Carey (Miss.), SCAD Savannah (Ga.), William Woods (Mo.) and Middle Georgia State all retained their rankings from the final poll in April.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

After taking the crown on Saturday over Keiser, Georgia Gwinnett earned all 14, first-place votes. The Grizzlies finished with a 20-1 record as Madeline Bonjak was named NAIA Outstanding Player of the Championship for the second consecutive season.

Keiser and Xavier also went wire-to-wire as the Nos. 2 and 3-ranked teams in the nation. Keiser finished its year as the national champion runners-up.

No. 9 Indiana Wesleyan has the most wins in the polls this week with a 30-7 overall mark.

No. 11 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and No. 5 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) lead all schools with 119-consecutive Top 25 appearances.

Former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) holds the most No. 1-rankings with 80, and Georgia Gwinnett follows with 37. Georgia Gwinnett is the only active member to be ranked No. 1 for an entire season (2017 and 2018). Auburn Montgomery was wire-to-wire No. 1 in eight seasons, and former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) did it once, as well.

There are no newcomers to the poll this week.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

For the complete rating calendar, click HERE.

2019 NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Final (May 22, 2019)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [14] 20-1 374 2 2 Keiser (Fla.) 21-5 362 3 3 Xavier (La.) 19-6 350 4 4 William Carey (Miss.) 15-3 338 5 5 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 12-4 325 6 6 William Woods (Mo.) 16-7 312 7 7 Middle Georgia State 12-6 303 8 10 Brenau (Ga.) 14-7 292 9 9 Indiana Wesleyan 30-7 276 10 8 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 15-7 261 11 12 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 11-6 245 12 14 Loyola (La.) 13-10 239 13 15 Union (Ky.) 13-5 232 14 11 Westmont (Calif.) 20-6 229 15 17 LSU Alexandria (La.) 8-5 202 16 22 Cumberlands (Ky.) 11-7 201 17 16 Georgetown (Ky.) 16-6 177 18 17 Mobile (Ala.) 9-8 166 19 13 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 11-9 159 20 20 Cumberland (Tenn.) 11-8 151 21 19 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 16-3 137 22 21 Southeastern (Fla.) 16-4 119 23 23 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 8-11 99 24 24 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 14-2 91 25 25 Marian (Ind.) 15-10 72

Dropped from the Top 25: N/A

Others Receiving Votes: Missouri Valley 64, Asbury (Ky.) 53, Campbellsville (Ky.) 46, McPherson (Kan.) 40, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 18, University of Northwestern Ohio 16, Ottawa (Kan.) 13, Webber International (Fla.) 10, Tennessee Wesleyan 10, Hastings (Neb.) 8.