KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced Thursday that 156 women's golf student-athletes have been named 2019 Daktronics-NAIA Women's Golf Scholar-Athletes. Dordt College (Iowa), Tennessee Wesleyan, and William Penn (Iowa) lead the pack with five individuals each



In order to be nominated by an institution's head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved junior academic status.



To learn more about the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete, click here.

2019 Daktronics-NAIA Women's Golf Scholar-Athletes - PDF