2019 NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Postseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – British Columbia claims the No. 1 spot in the postseason Top 25 Women’s Golf Coaches’ Poll, announced Friday.

Top 17 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

British Columbia (1,175) fired a fourth sub-300 round and set a new tournament record for the third straight day as the Thunderbirds held off the Keiser University (Fla.) Seahawks (1,180) to claim the 2019 title.

The Seahawks held the No. 1 spot in the Top 25 Coaches’ Poll for four consecutive polls

The teams shot identical rounds of 291 on the tournament’s final day, which preserved UBC’s five shot lead.

The 2019 title marks British Columbia’s fifth program title

No. 2 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) leads the NAIA Active Polls Streak with 83 consecutive appearances dating back to the 2007 season.





Poll Methodology

The postseason poll was taken from the final results of the 2019 NAIA Women's Golf National Championship.