Men's Outdoor Track & Field

NAIA - Men's Track & Field - Daktronics Scholar-Athletes

2019 Daktronics-NAIA Men's Track & Field Scholar-Athletes

341 men's track & field student-athletes honored

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced that 341 men’s track & field student-athletes have been named 2019 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

In order to be nominated by an institutiona student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for this honor.

Championship Information

NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championship

68th ANNUAL MEN'S
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
May 23-25, 2019
Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium
Gulf Shores, Ala.

