2019 Daktronics-NAIA Men's Golf Scholar-Athletes Announced

186 student-athletes honored

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NAIA has announced that 186 men's golf student-athletes have been named to the 2019 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete Team. Midland (Neb.) leads the pack for a second year in a row with the highest total honors with seven individuals making the list.

In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer. 

