Softball

SB Scholar Athletes

2019 Daktronics-NAIA Softball Scholar-Athletes Announced

510 student-athletes honored

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced Wednesday that 510 women's softball student-athletes have been named 2019 Daktronics-NAIA Women's Softball Scholar-Athletes. USC Beaufort (S.C.) leads the pack with ten individuals making the list. Six institutions have eight individuals on the list this year including Central Methodist (Mo.), Culver-Stockton (Mo.), Graceland (Iowa), Lawrence Tech (Mich.), Madonna (Mich.), and Missouri Valley.


In order to be nominated by an institution's head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved junior academic status.
May 13-15, 2019
May 23-29, 2019
Killian Sports Complex
Springfield, Mo.

