KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) released the 2019 Daktronics NAIA Baseball Scholar-Athletes on Wednesday, May 29. Robert Morris (Ill.) led the way with 16 selections. Indiana Tech, Indiana Wesleyan, Texas College and Antelope Valley all tied for the second largest total with eight each.

The 2019 list features 439 student-athletes that achieves at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average (GPA) at their institution. In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport, be of at least junior standing and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer.

