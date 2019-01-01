2019 NAIA Men's Golf All-America Teams Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2019 NAIA Men's Golf All-America teams, as selected by the NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Association All-America Committee. A total of 45 student-athletes were honored, with 15 individuals being named to each of the three teams.

Oklahoma City leads all programs for a second year in a row with four All-America winners. Ty Stites and Jack Madden earned first team honors, Peri'Don Castille earned a second team award, and Carson Seals captured a third team accolade.

Rowan Lester of Texas Wesleyan and Alec Dutkowski of Taylor (Ind.) highlight the returning first team All-Americans.

In total, there are 14 All-Americans winning their second-consecutive All-America honor.

Bobby Cornett of Texas Wesleyan was named the 2019 NAIA Men's Golf National Coach of the Year after leading his team to a national championship title, the first since 1990.

