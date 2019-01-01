stop
2019 NAIA Men's Golf All-America Teams Announced

45 players earn All-America status

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2019 NAIA Men's Golf All-America teams, as selected by the NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Association All-America Committee. A total of 45 student-athletes were honored, with 15 individuals being named to each of the three teams.

Oklahoma City leads all programs for a second year in a row with four All-America winners. Ty Stites and Jack Madden earned first team honors, Peri'Don Castille earned a second team award, and Carson Seals captured a third team accolade.

Rowan Lester of Texas Wesleyan and Alec Dutkowski of Taylor (Ind.) highlight the returning first team All-Americans.

In total, there are 14 All-Americans winning their second-consecutive All-America honor.

Bobby Cornett of Texas Wesleyan was named the 2019 NAIA Men's Golf National Coach of the Year after leading his team to a national championship title, the first since 1990.

FIRST TEAM
Player School
1 Mark David Johnson Coastal Georgia
2 Carl Didrik M. Fosaas Keiser
3 Eli Scott Coastal Georgia
4 Tyron Davidowitz Texas Wesleyan
5 Lewis Scott Northwestern Ohio
6 Joao Magalhaes Point
7 Ben Rebne Dalton State
8 Callum Blinkhorn Lindsey Wilson
9 Colby Blake William Carey
10 Ty Stites Oklahoma City
11 Jack Madden Oklahoma City
12 Logan Carver British Columbia
13 Joe Bannan Thomas
14 Cody Booska Johnson & Wales
15 Andrew Harrison British Columbia
SECOND TEAM
Player School
1 Rowan Lester Texas Wesleyan
2 Philip Nijoka Loyola-New Orleans
3 Peri'Don Castille Oklahoma City
4 Mayson Tibbs Oregon Tech
5 Jack Faraci USC-Beaufort
6 Ben Bailey Keiser
7 Alec Dutkowski Taylor
8 Futa Yamagishi Texas Wesleyan
9 Tom Froom Northwestern Ohio
10 Sam Ledbury Thomas
11 Nicolas Evangelio Missouri Valley
12 Jacob Thomas USC-Beaufort
13 Bobby Dunphy USC-Beaufort
14 Eric Wowor Point
15 Marc Sweeney USC-Beaufort
Third Team
Player School
1 Matt Smith Truett McConnell
2 Reece Blair Northwestern Ohio
3 Liam Gransden Keiser
4 Declan Kenny Texas Wesleyan
5 Carson Seals Oklahoma City
6 Jackson Lawlor Coastal Georgia
7 Michael Tait Rocky Mountain
8 Tim Nielsen Keiser
9 Josh Miller Victoria
10 Victor Miron Texas Wesleyan
11 Ruan Pretorius Point
12 Reece Nilsen Rocky Mountain
13 Ben Hadden Kansas Wesleyan
14 Wade Duke Mobile
15 Peter Thorseth St. Thomas-Texas

