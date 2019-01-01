2019 NAIA Men's Golf All-America Teams Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2019 NAIA Men's Golf All-America teams, as selected by the NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Association All-America Committee. A total of 45 student-athletes were honored, with 15 individuals being named to each of the three teams.
Oklahoma City leads all programs for a second year in a row with four All-America winners. Ty Stites and Jack Madden earned first team honors, Peri'Don Castille earned a second team award, and Carson Seals captured a third team accolade.
Rowan Lester of Texas Wesleyan and Alec Dutkowski of Taylor (Ind.) highlight the returning first team All-Americans.
In total, there are 14 All-Americans winning their second-consecutive All-America honor.
Bobby Cornett of Texas Wesleyan was named the 2019 NAIA Men's Golf National Coach of the Year after leading his team to a national championship title, the first since 1990.
Winners may download a graphic to promote their award on social media by clicking HERE! When referencing the award, we encourage them to use #NAIAAllAmerican in their posts!
|FIRST TEAM
|Player
|School
|1
|Mark David Johnson
|Coastal Georgia
|2
|Carl Didrik M. Fosaas
|Keiser
|3
|Eli Scott
|Coastal Georgia
|4
|Tyron Davidowitz
|Texas Wesleyan
|5
|Lewis Scott
|Northwestern Ohio
|6
|Joao Magalhaes
|Point
|7
|Ben Rebne
|Dalton State
|8
|Callum Blinkhorn
|Lindsey Wilson
|9
|Colby Blake
|William Carey
|10
|Ty Stites
|Oklahoma City
|11
|Jack Madden
|Oklahoma City
|12
|Logan Carver
|British Columbia
|13
|Joe Bannan
|Thomas
|14
|Cody Booska
|Johnson & Wales
|15
|Andrew Harrison
|British Columbia
|SECOND TEAM
|Player
|School
|1
|Rowan Lester
|Texas Wesleyan
|2
|Philip Nijoka
|Loyola-New Orleans
|3
|Peri'Don Castille
|Oklahoma City
|4
|Mayson Tibbs
|Oregon Tech
|5
|Jack Faraci
|USC-Beaufort
|6
|Ben Bailey
|Keiser
|7
|Alec Dutkowski
|Taylor
|8
|Futa Yamagishi
|Texas Wesleyan
|9
|Tom Froom
|Northwestern Ohio
|10
|Sam Ledbury
|Thomas
|11
|Nicolas Evangelio
|Missouri Valley
|12
|Jacob Thomas
|USC-Beaufort
|13
|Bobby Dunphy
|USC-Beaufort
|14
|Eric Wowor
|Point
|15
|Marc Sweeney
|USC-Beaufort
|Third Team
|Player
|School
|1
|Matt Smith
|Truett McConnell
|2
|Reece Blair
|Northwestern Ohio
|3
|Liam Gransden
|Keiser
|4
|Declan Kenny
|Texas Wesleyan
|5
|Carson Seals
|Oklahoma City
|6
|Jackson Lawlor
|Coastal Georgia
|7
|Michael Tait
|Rocky Mountain
|8
|Tim Nielsen
|Keiser
|9
|Josh Miller
|Victoria
|10
|Victor Miron
|Texas Wesleyan
|11
|Ruan Pretorius
|Point
|12
|Reece Nilsen
|Rocky Mountain
|13
|Ben Hadden
|Kansas Wesleyan
|14
|Wade Duke
|Mobile
|15
|Peter Thorseth
|St. Thomas-Texas