2019 NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Postseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Texas Wesleyan claims the No. 1 spot in the postseason Top 25 Men’s Golf Coaches’ Poll, announced Friday.
Poll Methodology
• The postseason poll is determined by the top 17 team finishers at the national championship.
• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2019 NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Postseason Poll – May 25
|RANK
|LAST RANK
|SCHOOL
|SCORE
|1
|5
|Texas Wesleyan
|1166
|2
|1
|Coastal Georgia [17]
|1175
|3
|2
|Oklahoma City [1]
|1182
|4
|3
|Keiser (Fla.)
|1185
|T5
|8
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|1188
|T5
|12
|British Columbia
|1188
|7
|11
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|1192
|8
|4
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|1193
|T9
|14
|Taylor (Ind.)
|1197
|T9
|15
|William Woods (Mo.)
|1197
|11
|20
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|1203
|12
|9
|Johnson & Wales (Fla.)
|1209
|13
|NR
|Kansas Wesleyan
|1214
|14
|13
|Thomas (Ga.)
|1216
|15
|18
|Missouri Valley
|1217
|16
|22
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|1219
|17
|10
|William Carey (Miss.)
|1226