stop
Default Header

Men's Golf

stop
postseason

2019 NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Postseason

Texas Wesleyan takes over the No. 1 ranking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Texas Wesleyan claims the No. 1 spot in the postseason Top 25 Men’s Golf Coaches’ Poll, announced Friday.

 

Poll Methodology

• The postseason poll is determined by the top 17 team finishers at the national championship.
• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

 

2019 NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Postseason Poll – May 25

RANK LAST RANK SCHOOL SCORE
1 5 Texas Wesleyan 1166
2 1 Coastal Georgia [17] 1175
3 2 Oklahoma City [1] 1182
4 3 Keiser (Fla.) 1185
T5 8 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 1188
T5 12 British Columbia 1188
7 11 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 1192
8 4 University of Northwestern Ohio 1193
T9 14 Taylor (Ind.) 1197
T9 15 William Woods (Mo.) 1197
11 20 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 1203
12 9 Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 1209
13 NR Kansas Wesleyan 1214
14 13 Thomas (Ga.) 1216
15 18 Missouri Valley 1217
16 22 Bellevue (Neb.) 1219
17 10 William Carey (Miss.) 1226

Championship Information

NAIA Men's Golf Championship

68th ANNUAL MEN'S GOLF
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
May 21-24, 2019
Las Sendas Golf Club
Mesa, Ariz.

Sports Rules - Golf (M)
Official Merchandise-Men's Golf