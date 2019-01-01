2019 NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Postseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Texas Wesleyan claims the No. 1 spot in the postseason Top 25 Men’s Golf Coaches’ Poll, announced Friday.

Poll Methodology



• The postseason poll is determined by the top 17 team finishers at the national championship.

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2019 NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Postseason Poll – May 25