KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2019 Softball All-America teams, selected by the NAIA All-America committee. Senior catcher Jaci Smith of Oklahoma City has been named the NAIA Player of the Year and senior Olivia Brees of Baker (Kan.) is honored as the NAIA Pitcher of the Year. The All-America teams are comprised of First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention selections.
Jaci Smith graduates Oklahoma City decorated with honors. She is a four-time All-American, two-time NFCA all-american, two-time NCFA catcher of the year, three-time all-region, three-time all-conference, four-time World Series all-tournament team. After the 2019 Smith holds the No. 1 national ranking in eight categories including: home runs (28), home runs per game (0.418), total bases (222), total bases per game (3.313), total doubles (29), total runs scored (114), runs batted in (119), runs batted in per game (1.776). The native of Godley, Texas led the team with 119 RBI, 29 doubles and 28 homeruns this season.
Olivia Brees will leave Baker University as an outstanding pitcher. She earned 35 wins in the mound, leading the nation is 449 strikeouts. Brees is ranked second in separate categories including hits allowed (2.39), opponent batting average (0.103). Brees is No. 3 in earned run average (0.730), total innings pitched (239.200) and saves (6). The Meriden, Kansas native helped the Wildcats to their greatest season in program history claiming their first Heart of America Athletic Conference Regular Season title since 1982 and their first ever conference tournament championship. Brees closed out a record breaking career with incredible numbers; 100 career wins, 89 complete games, 32 shutouts, a career earned run average of 1.42 and 1,302 strikeouts. The 1,302 strikeouts puts Brees at No. 4 all-time in NAIA history.
Winners may download a graphic to promote their award on social media by clicking HERE!
First Team
|Name
|School
|Position
|Olivia Brees*
|Baker (Kan.)
|Pitcher
|Emily Cerny
|Science & Arts of Oklahoma
|Pitcher
|Gabby Sandoval
|Southern Oregon
|Pitcher
|Jaci Smith^
|Oklahoma City
|Catcher
|Allie Stines
|Southern Oregon
|Catcher
|Kristen Prieto
|Science & Arts of Oklahoma
|Infielder
|Sabrina Gilliam
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|Infielder
|Ashley Helmink
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|Infielder
|Jessie Isham
|Corban (Ore.)
|Infielder
|Molly Carter
|Columbia (Mo.)
|Infielder
|Kaleigh Bayless
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|Outfielder
|Callum Pilgrim
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Outfielder
|Baileigh Loux
|Oklahoma City
|Outfielder
|Kelli Gorman
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|Outfielder
|Erin Sharpe
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|Utility
|Alyx Witt
|Grand View (Iowa)
|Designated Player
|Breena Smith
|Marian (Ind.)
|At-Large Pitcher
|Morgan McCallum
|Oklahoma City
|At-Large Infielder
|Shelbie Stotts
|Marian (Ind.)
|At-Large Utility
|Ali Graham
|Oregon Tech
|At-Large Designated Player
Second Team
|Emily Smith
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|Pitcher
|Erika Greek
|Mobile (Ala.)
|Pitcher
|Jaylee Hinrichs
|Midland (Neb.)
|Pitcher
|Amber Writer
|Mount Marty (S.D.)
|Catcher
|Miranda Wehrle
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Catcher
|Katlyn Gordon
|Central Baptist (Ark.)
|Infielder
|Lauren Quirke
|Southern Oregon
|Infielder
|Kennedy Jackson
|Oklahoma City
|Infielder
|Makea-Al Kaluau
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Infielder
|Kassidi Cadle
|Marian (Ind.)
|Infielder
|Avery Johnson
|Culver Stockton (Mo.)
|Outfielder
|Jessica Jones
|McPherson (Kan.)
|Outfielder
|Summer Collins
|Kentucky Christian
|Outfielder
|Iesha Kizer
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|Outfielder
|Katlin Anders
|Midland (Neb.)
|Utility
|Randa Hatter
|Science & Arts of Oklahoma
|Designated Player
|Karley Hobbs
|Truett McConnell (Ga.)
|At-Large Pitcher
|Jaden Shores
|Oklahoma City
|At-Large Pitcher
|Annabelle Ramirez
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|At-Large Pitcher
|Aubree Cox
|Georgia Gwinnett
|At-Large Outfielder
Honorable Mention
|Jessica Rathje
|Brenau (Ga.)
|Pitcher
|Mackenzie Kasarda
|Columbia (Mo.)
|Catcher
|Taylor Hansis
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Pitcher
|RaeQuinn Rossetti
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Outfielder
|Piper Wagner
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Utility
|Anessa Cepeda
|Hope International (Calif.)
|Utility
|Collette Robert
|College of Idaho
|Pitcher
|Shelby Herron
|Marian (Ind.)
|Pitcher
|DeAndria Lockett
|Marymount California
|Pitcher
|Christie Betker
|McPherson (Kan.)
|Pitcher
|Hope Cain
|Mobile (Ala.)
|Pitcher
|Hallie Misiaszek
|Morningside (Iowa)
|Pitcher
|Emily Carstens
|Olivet Nazarene
|Pitcher
|Paige Egan
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|Outfielder
|Ashley Galason
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|Infielder
|Breanna Pryor
|St. Francis (Ind.)
|Infielder
|Juli King
|Union (Ky.)
|Infielder
|Voni Culp
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|Infielder
|Emilee Wilson
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|Pitcher
|Samantha Shaffer
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|Designated Player
^ 2019 NAIA Player of the Year
* 2019 NAIA Pitcher of the Year