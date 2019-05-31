2019 NAIA Baseball All-America Teams Released

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2019 Baseball All-America teams as selected by the NAIA-Baseball Coaches’ Association All-America Committee. Aaron Shackelford of The Master’s (Calif.) and Colton Williams of Science & Arts (Okla.) headline the honorees as the National Player of the Year and National Pitcher of the Year.
The first and second teams are also recognized as ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods. The ABCA began recognizing All-Americans in 1949 and named the first ABCA NAIA All-America team in 1969.
Shackelford ended his season third on the all-time list in the NAIA with 36 home runs. The senior was ranked No. 1 in the nation in nine offensive categories including home runs, home runs per game (.692), runs scored per game (1.596), runs batted in per game (1.904), total RBI (99) and slugging percentage (1.096). The shortstop ended his career with a .332 batting average and slugging percentage of .684. In 2019, he more than tripled his home run production from 2018, a year that he finished with 11.
Williams ended his season at the Avista NAIA World Series and was a member of the all-tournament team with one win and a 2.40 ERA on the biggest stage of NAIA Baseball. Throughout the season, Williams tossed over 108 innings and held batters to a .186 average with a 1.33 ERA. The Houston, Texas native led the nation in wins with 16 and allowed just five earned runs over the course of the season, good enough for fifth in the NAIA in that category.
|2019 NAIA All-America Teams
|First Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Institution
|Yr.
|Hometown
|SP
|Evan Gillespie
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|JR
|Princeton, N.J.
|SP
|Bryce Milligan
|Oklahoma City
|JR
|Blanchard, Okla.
|SP
|Colton Williams
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|JR
|Houston, Texas
|SP
|Zak Spivy
|Webber International (Fla.)
|SR
|Naples, Fla.
|RP
|Hunter Avery
|Mobile (Ala.)
|JR
|Mobile, Ala.
|C
|Glen McClain
|Indiana Tech
|SR
|Fremont, Ind.
|C
|Anthony Lepre
|The Master's (Calif.)
|SR
|Agua Dulce, Calif.
|1B
|Mitchell Lundholm
|Fisher (Mass.)
|JR
|Plymouth, Mass.
|2B
|Cam Coursey
|Georgia Gwinnett
|SO
|Sugar Hill, Ga.
|3B
|JT Patterson
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|SR
|Calgary, Alberta
|SS
|Aaron Shackelford
|The Master's (Calif.)
|SR
|Murrieta, Calif.
|UTIL
|Manny Lopez
|Southwestern Christian (Okla.)
|SR
|Santiago, Domincan Republic
|DH
|Josh Sears
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
|SO
|Huntsville, Ala.
|OF
|Tyler Williams
|Oklahoma City
|JR
|Peoria, Ariz.
|OF
|Drenis Ozuna
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|JR
|Orlando, Fla.
|OF
|Manuel Mesa
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|SR
|Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
|OF
|Willie Carter
|Webber International (Fla.)
|JR
|Lake City, Fla.
|Second Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Institution
|Yr.
|Hometown
|SP
|Zach Harvey
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|SR
|Kenova, W.Va.
|SP
|Matt Merrill
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|FR
|Tulsa, Okla.
|SP
|Cole Bellair
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|SR
|Lockport, Ill.
|SP
|Matt Lindsley
|York (Neb.)
|SR
|Bakersfield, Calif.
|RP
|Parker Robinson
|Texas Wesleyan
|SR
|Fort Worth, Texas
|C
|Darren Trainor
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|SR
|Turlock, Calif.
|C
|Dylan Shockley
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|JR
|Minford, Ohio
|1B
|Max Guzman
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|JR
|Miami, Fla.
|2B
|Trent Nash
|Middle Georgia State
|SR
|Rex, Ga.
|3B
|Payton Robertson
|LSU Shreveport (La.)
|JR
|Orange, Texas
|SS
|Kory Longaker
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|SR
|Edmonds, Wash.
|UTIL
|Brody Wofford
|Georgia Gwinnett
|SR
|Rome, Ga.
|DH
|Garrett Hall
|Keiser (Fla.)
|JR
|Deland, Fla.
|OF
|Kelby Richardson
|Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.)
|JR
|Marlow, Okla.
|OF
|Zach Cornell
|Middle Georgia State
|JR
|Cartersville, Ga.
|OF
|Sergio Lopez
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|SR
|Miami, Fla.
|OF
|Bryce Morison
|Westmont (Calif.)
|SR
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|Honorable Mention
|Name
|Institution
|Yr.
|Hometown
|Stephen Knapp
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|SR
|Huntington Beach, Calif.
|Ivan Torres
|Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.)
|SR
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|Niall Windeller
|British Columbia
|JR
|Toronto, Ontario
|Mason Schwellenbach
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|JR
|Saginaw, Mich.
|Grant Steinborn
|Concordia (Mich.)
|JR
|Flushing, Mich.
|Zach Hurley
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|SR
|London, Ky.
|Dominique Boerger
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|SR
|Milbank, S.D.
|Alex Huey
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
|FR
|Columbia, Tenn.
|Gregory Loukinen
|Georgia Gwinnett
|SR
|Berkley, Mich.
|Dominic Potlongo
|Hope International (Calif.)
|SR
|Placentia, Calif.
|Alex McCutcheon
|Huntington (Ind.)
|JR
|Huntington, Ind.
|Clayton Doyle
|LSU Alexandria (La.)
|SR
|Oakdale, La.
|Mike Casterline
|Robert Morris (Ill.)
|JR
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|Hunter Hudson
|Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.)
|SR
|Chandler, Okla.
|Lake Burris
|Bryan (Tenn.)
|SR
|Chatsworth, Ga.
|Jordan Trahan
|LSU Shreveport (La.)
|SR
|Dayton, Texas
|Kylan Barnett
|Lyon (Ark.)
|JR
|West Palm Beach, Fla.
|Clayton Surrell
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|FR
|Carroll, Ohio
|Juan Gonzalez
|Hope International (Calif.)
|JR
|Santa Ana, Calif.
|Ivan Nunez
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|SR
|Miami, Fla.
|Nick Shumaker
|Union (Ky.)
|SR
|Paducah, Ky.
|Austin Sojka
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|SR
|Huntington Beach, Calif.
|Josh Johnston
|Truett McConnett (Ga.)
|JR
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Kenny Piper
|Columbia (Mo.)
|SO
|Florissant, Mo.
|Shawn Barrowdale
|Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.)
|SR
|Globe, Ariz.
|Bryan Leef
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|JR
|Yorba Linda, Calif.
|Brent Smith
|Arizona Christian
|JR
|Murrieta, Calif.
|Blaine Milheim
|Concordia (Mich.)
|SR
|Eaton Rapids, Mich.
|Luis Pelayo
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|JR
|Santa Cruz, Aruba
|Braden Mosley
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|SR
|Moline, Ill.
|Daryl Myers
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|JR
|Castle Rock, Colo.
|Chris Gilbody
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|SR
|Cypress, Calif.
|Caleb Eder
|Indiana Wesleyan
|SR
|North Vernon, Ind.
|Matt Monahan
|St. Xavier (Ill.)
|JR
|New Lennox, Ill.
