2019 NAIA Baseball All-America Teams Released

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2019 Baseball All-America teams as selected by the NAIA-Baseball Coaches’ Association All-America Committee. Aaron Shackelford of The Master’s (Calif.) and Colton Williams of Science & Arts (Okla.) headline the honorees as the National Player of the Year and National Pitcher of the Year.

The first and second teams are also recognized as ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods. The ABCA began recognizing All-Americans in 1949 and named the first ABCA NAIA All-America team in 1969.

Shackelford ended his season third on the all-time list in the NAIA with 36 home runs. The senior was ranked No. 1 in the nation in nine offensive categories including home runs, home runs per game (.692), runs scored per game (1.596), runs batted in per game (1.904), total RBI (99) and slugging percentage (1.096). The shortstop ended his career with a .332 batting average and slugging percentage of .684. In 2019, he more than tripled his home run production from 2018, a year that he finished with 11.

Williams ended his season at the Avista NAIA World Series and was a member of the all-tournament team with one win and a 2.40 ERA on the biggest stage of NAIA Baseball. Throughout the season, Williams tossed over 108 innings and held batters to a .186 average with a 1.33 ERA. The Houston, Texas native led the nation in wins with 16 and allowed just five earned runs over the course of the season, good enough for fifth in the NAIA in that category.

2019 NAIA All-America Teams First Team Pos. Name Institution Yr. Hometown SP Evan Gillespie Faulkner (Ala.) JR Princeton, N.J. SP Bryce Milligan Oklahoma City JR Blanchard, Okla. SP Colton Williams Science & Arts (Okla.) JR Houston, Texas SP Zak Spivy Webber International (Fla.) SR Naples, Fla. RP Hunter Avery Mobile (Ala.) JR Mobile, Ala. C Glen McClain Indiana Tech SR Fremont, Ind. C Anthony Lepre The Master's (Calif.) SR Agua Dulce, Calif. 1B Mitchell Lundholm Fisher (Mass.) JR Plymouth, Mass. 2B Cam Coursey Georgia Gwinnett SO Sugar Hill, Ga. 3B JT Patterson Bellevue (Neb.) SR Calgary, Alberta SS Aaron Shackelford The Master's (Calif.) SR Murrieta, Calif. UTIL Manny Lopez Southwestern Christian (Okla.) SR Santiago, Domincan Republic DH Josh Sears Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) SO Huntsville, Ala. OF Tyler Williams Oklahoma City JR Peoria, Ariz. OF Drenis Ozuna Oklahoma Wesleyan JR Orlando, Fla. OF Manuel Mesa Southeastern (Fla.) SR Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic OF Willie Carter Webber International (Fla.) JR Lake City, Fla. Second Team Pos. Name Institution Yr. Hometown SP Zach Harvey Rio Grande (Ohio) SR Kenova, W.Va. SP Matt Merrill Science & Arts (Okla.) FR Tulsa, Okla. SP Cole Bellair Tennessee Wesleyan SR Lockport, Ill. SP Matt Lindsley York (Neb.) SR Bakersfield, Calif. RP Parker Robinson Texas Wesleyan SR Fort Worth, Texas C Darren Trainor Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) SR Turlock, Calif. C Dylan Shockley Rio Grande (Ohio) JR Minford, Ohio 1B Max Guzman Faulkner (Ala.) JR Miami, Fla. 2B Trent Nash Middle Georgia State SR Rex, Ga. 3B Payton Robertson LSU Shreveport (La.) JR Orange, Texas SS Kory Longaker Bellevue (Neb.) SR Edmonds, Wash. UTIL Brody Wofford Georgia Gwinnett SR Rome, Ga. DH Garrett Hall Keiser (Fla.) JR Deland, Fla. OF Kelby Richardson Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) JR Marlow, Okla. OF Zach Cornell Middle Georgia State JR Cartersville, Ga. OF Sergio Lopez St. Thomas (Fla.) SR Miami, Fla. OF Bryce Morison Westmont (Calif.) SR Santa Barbara, Calif.

Honorable Mention Name Institution Yr. Hometown Stephen Knapp Bellevue (Neb.) SR Huntington Beach, Calif. Ivan Torres Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) SR Phoenix, Ariz. Niall Windeller British Columbia JR Toronto, Ontario Mason Schwellenbach Central Methodist (Mo.) JR Saginaw, Mich. Grant Steinborn Concordia (Mich.) JR Flushing, Mich. Zach Hurley Cumberlands (Ky.) SR London, Ky. Dominique Boerger Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) SR Milbank, S.D. Alex Huey Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) FR Columbia, Tenn. Gregory Loukinen Georgia Gwinnett SR Berkley, Mich. Dominic Potlongo Hope International (Calif.) SR Placentia, Calif. Alex McCutcheon Huntington (Ind.) JR Huntington, Ind. Clayton Doyle LSU Alexandria (La.) SR Oakdale, La. Mike Casterline Robert Morris (Ill.) JR Grand Rapids, Mich. Hunter Hudson Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) SR Chandler, Okla. Lake Burris Bryan (Tenn.) SR Chatsworth, Ga. Jordan Trahan LSU Shreveport (La.) SR Dayton, Texas Kylan Barnett Lyon (Ark.) JR West Palm Beach, Fla. Clayton Surrell Rio Grande (Ohio) FR Carroll, Ohio Juan Gonzalez Hope International (Calif.) JR Santa Ana, Calif. Ivan Nunez Southeastern (Fla.) SR Miami, Fla. Nick Shumaker Union (Ky.) SR Paducah, Ky. Austin Sojka Oklahoma Wesleyan SR Huntington Beach, Calif. Josh Johnston Truett McConnett (Ga.) JR Atlanta, Ga. Kenny Piper Columbia (Mo.) SO Florissant, Mo. Shawn Barrowdale Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) SR Globe, Ariz. Bryan Leef Cumberlands (Ky.) JR Yorba Linda, Calif. Brent Smith Arizona Christian JR Murrieta, Calif. Blaine Milheim Concordia (Mich.) SR Eaton Rapids, Mich. Luis Pelayo Science & Arts (Okla.) JR Santa Cruz, Aruba Braden Mosley Tennessee Wesleyan SR Moline, Ill. Daryl Myers Benedictine (Kan.) JR Castle Rock, Colo. Chris Gilbody Georgetown (Ky.) SR Cypress, Calif. Caleb Eder Indiana Wesleyan SR North Vernon, Ind. Matt Monahan St. Xavier (Ill.) JR New Lennox, Ill.