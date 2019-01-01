Mark David Johnson of Coastal Georgia Awarded Men's Golfer of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Mark David Johnson of Coastal Georgia has been named the 2019 NAIA Men’s Golfer of the Year, the national office announced on Tuesday. The selection was determined by the All-America Committee, comprised of NAIA coaches.

Johnson made history for the Mariners this season, becoming the first golfer from Coastal Georgia to win the NAIA individual title. He won in a three-man playoff by making a birdie on the first playoff hole at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz.

The national championship first place finish was the fourth victory for Johnson in the 2018-2019 season. The St. Simons Island native spent two years at Western California before transferring to Coastal Georgia. He is a two-time NAIA All-American, becoming the first Coastal Georgia athlete in any sport to earn First-Team All-American recognition twice in a career. Johnson was also one of five collegiate golfers to receive the Jack Nicklaus Award.

The senior closed out the year as the No. 1 ranked individual men’s golfer, according to Golfstat, with a scoring average of 70.75.