SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Southern Oregon captured their first ever NAIA Softball World Series Championship on Wednesday night after defeating Oklahoma City in the if necessary game, 8-3. The national champions, Southern Oregon lead All-World Series list with four individuals.
Jaci Smith (Oklahoma City) and Emily Cerny (Science & Arts of Oklahoma) both earned a spot on the All-World Series Team in 2018.
The 2019 Softball All-World Series Team was selected by the tournament committee.
All-World Series Team:
- Courtney Elizey, Mobile (Ala.)
- Sarah Abramson, Oregon Tech
- Breena Smith, Marian (Ind.)
- Cassie Matlock, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
- Annabelle Ramirez, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
- Holly Janco, Georgia Gwinnett
- Taylor Hansis, Georgia Gwinnett
- Kristen Prieto, Science & Arts (Okla.)
- Emily Cerny, Science & Arts (Okla.)
- Kennedy Jackson, Oklahoma City
- Lauren Quirke, Southern Oregon
- Jaden Shores, Oklahoma City
- Paige Leeper, Southern Oregon
- Jaci Smith, Oklahoma City
- Gabby Sandoval, Southern Oregon
- Olivia Mackey, Southern Oregon