Softball

all-world series team

The 2019 All-World Series team

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Southern Oregon captured their first ever NAIA Softball World Series Championship on Wednesday night after defeating Oklahoma City in the if necessary game, 8-3. The national champions, Southern Oregon lead All-World Series list with four individuals.

Jaci Smith (Oklahoma City) and Emily Cerny (Science & Arts of Oklahoma) both earned a spot on the All-World Series Team in 2018.

The 2019 Softball All-World Series Team was selected by the tournament committee.

All-World Series Team:

  • Courtney Elizey, Mobile (Ala.)
  • Sarah Abramson, Oregon Tech
  • Breena Smith, Marian (Ind.)
  • Cassie Matlock, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
  • Annabelle Ramirez, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
  • Holly Janco, Georgia Gwinnett
  • Taylor Hansis, Georgia Gwinnett
  • Kristen Prieto, Science & Arts (Okla.)
  • Emily Cerny, Science & Arts (Okla.)
  • Kennedy Jackson, Oklahoma City
  • Lauren Quirke, Southern Oregon
  • Jaden Shores, Oklahoma City
  • Paige Leeper, Southern Oregon
  • Jaci Smith, Oklahoma City
  • Gabby Sandoval, Southern Oregon
  • Olivia Mackey, Southern Oregon

 

Championship Information

NAIA Softball Championship

39th ANNUAL NAIA SOFTBALL
WORLD SERIES

May 13-15, 2019
National Championship Opening
Round – Campus Sites

May 23-29, 2019
Killian Sports Complex
Springfield, Mo.

