SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Southern Oregon captured their first ever NAIA Softball World Series Championship on Wednesday night after defeating Oklahoma City in the if necessary game, 8-3. The national champions, Southern Oregon lead All-World Series list with four individuals.

Jaci Smith (Oklahoma City) and Emily Cerny (Science & Arts of Oklahoma) both earned a spot on the All-World Series Team in 2018.

The 2019 Softball All-World Series Team was selected by the tournament committee.

All-World Series Team: