KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southern Oregon is ranked No. 1 after winning its first-ever World Series championship, announced Wednesday by the national office. The Raiders collected all 19 first-place votes and 529 total points in the 2019 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Postseason Poll.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

National champion Southern Oregon won the World Series with an 8-3 victory against 10-time World Series Champion, Oklahoma City on May 29. The Raiders battled an 8-hour rain delay in the if necessary game to finish the world series.

The Raiders finished the season with a 52-8 record, the team is comprised of three All-Americans and four All-World Series individuals and the tournament MVP.

As a team, the Raiders ranked second in the NAIA in total hits (616) and third in runs scored (422) and total triples (30).

National runner-up Oklahoma City climbed up one spot to No. 2 in the postseason edition. With a 61-8 record earning the Stars the most wins in the NAIA.

Georgia Gwinnett made the biggest jump in the post season poll jumping from No. 8 to No. 4 after making a 3-2 run at the 2019 NAIA Softball World Series.

New to the poll this week is Rio Grande (Ohio) and Corban (Ore.)

No. 2 Oklahoma City leads all active schools with 141-straight rankings, falling no lower than 18th during that stretch. William Carey (Miss.) follows with the second longest streak with 105-straight rankings. No. 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) is next 65 straight appearances on the rankings.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly.

2019 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Postseason Poll

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 4 Southern Oregon [19] 52-8 529 2 3 Oklahoma City 61-8 512 3 1 Science & Arts (Okla.) 59-4 495 4 8 Georgia Gwinnett 45-16 475 5 2 Marian (Ind.) 54-3 457 6 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 52-5 451 7 7 Mobile (Ala.) 53-13 425 8 10 Oregon Tech 44-17 412 9 9 Vanguard (Calif.) 46-13 387 10 6 Valley City State (N.D.) 54-5 383 11 11 Hope International (Calif.) 44-12 353 12 14 Baker (Kan.) 47-9 335 13 13 Indiana Wesleyan 44-15 323 14 15 Campbellsville (Ky.) 35-15 284 15 16 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 40-10 268 16 18 Columbia (Mo.) 37-12 260 17 21 Grand View (Iowa) 48-11 252 18 12 Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 42-10 251 19 20 Houston-Victoria (Texas) 33-12 249 20 22 College of Idaho 40-17 215 21 17 William Carey (Miss.) 37-16 189 22 19 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 40-13 151 23 NR Rio Grande (Ohio) 36-16 126 24 24 Morningside (Iowa) 31-11 120 25 NR Corban (Ore.) 37-16 86

Receiving Votes: Bellevue (Neb.) 82, Brenau (Ga.) 78, Taylor (Ind.) 55, Midland (Neb.) 53. LSU Alexandria (La.) 46, Central Baptist (Ark.) 39, Madonna (Mich.) 35, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 17, Marymount California 12, St. Francis (Ill.) 11, Avila (Mo.) 10, Indiana Southeast 8, Siena Heights (Mich.) 3, Tennessee Wesleyan 3, Arizona Christian 1, Concordia (Neb.) 1