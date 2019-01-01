Grand Rapids Sees Economic Benefit During Lacrosse Invitationals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Aquinas (Mich.) hosted the men’s and women’s lacrosse invitationals for the second consecutive year and the event created a surge in the local economy.

The NAIA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Invitationals brought in sixteen teams and their fans to Grand Rapids from anywhere between one-to-four days. Over the course of the invitational, teams and fans not only occupy the hotels of the Grand Rapids region but patronize local restaurants and attractions.

Overall Economic impact estimated at $462,793

Estimated hotel rooms used: 629

Average night stay: 3-4

“It was an honor to host the NAIA Lacrosse Invitational in partnership with Aquinas College,” said Mike Guswiler, President, West Michigan Sports Commission. “Welcoming teams and their fans from as far as Georgia, Florida and Kansas in both the Women’s and Men’s bracket allowed us to show off the beautiful Aquinas campus in addition to all that the Greater Grand Rapids area has to offer. We appreciate our relationship with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and look forward to future hosting opportunities.”

