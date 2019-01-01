NAIA to Team with BoxOut Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced that BoxOut Sports has signed an agreement to become the ‘Official Athletics Communication Graphics Solution' of the NAIA beginning in the summer of 2019. The agreement will run for three years beginning in June of 2019.

BoxOut Sports, one of the leading providers of graphics solutions in the collegiate athletics space, will provide the NAIA dynamic graphics that will be used for a multitude of purposes including social media and digital promotion of its championships, weekly award winners and much more.

"We are very proud to partner with the NAIA," stated BoxOut Sports Director of Corporate Partnerships, Robbie Lightfoot. "We share its same core values and are excited to assist (the NAIA) in creating stunning visuals to highlight its student-athletes from its member schools across the country. With many members of our team graduating from NAIA institutions this was a fun and exciting opportunity."

In addition to standard flat graphics, BoxOut Sports combines motion elements to many of its offerings to give its clients a way to blend video and graphics for a multitude of purposes.

“BoxOut Sports stands out in the collegiate graphics space in providing a high-quality product that helps not only with our brand identity, but to give our fans and student-athletes an even better social media experience,” said Brad Cygan, NAIA Director of Athletics Communications. “Having the ability to make graphics quickly to keep up with the pace of our championships, and be on par with the highest levels of college athletics that are a client of BoxOut Sports makes this an exciting feature we are looking forward to rolling-out in the 2019-20 season.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., is a governing body of small athletics programs that are dedicated to character-driven intercollegiate athletics. Since 1937, the NAIA has administered programs dedicated to championships in balance with the overall college educational experience. Each year more than 65,000 NAIA student-athletes have the opportunity to play college sports, earn over $600 million in scholarships, and compete for a chance to participate in 26+ national championships. www.naia.org | @NAIA

About BoxOut Sports

The goal of BoxOut Sports is to help sports teams create stunning visuals to increase and enhance the fan experience. Through the use of these visuals fans can learn, be entertained, inspired and motivated while easily sharing that with others so they too can have their own personal experience.