ORLANDO, Florida – For the 54nd time in association history, the NAIA Sports Information Directors of America (NAIA-SIDA) met for its annual convention and business meeting Tuesday at the World Center Marriott. Approximately, 66 communications professionals in attendance, which ran in conjunction with the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

The morning session opened with an introduction of the CoSIDA current leadership. Sports information directors of NAIA membership presented on social media brand and best practices for week nominating and statistics. NAIA Director of Athletics Communications Brad Cygan provided the group with NAIA National Office updates. The NAIA-SIDA business meeting was next on the agenda which included adding three new members on the board and placing the first vice president, Chris Wells taking the role as president.

Professional sessions included:

- Building a Brand on Social Media – presented by Jordan Alves of Campbellsville (Ky.) and Nick McCutcheon of University of Michigan-Dearborn

- Player of the Week Nominating and Voting – Best Practices – presented by Ron Smith of Westmont College (Calif.) and Brad Cygan, Director of Athletics Communications – NAIA

- Statistics Talk – Software, How to, etc. – presented by Tommy Chasanoff of Cumberlands (Ky.) and Wendy Reid of Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)

The annual NAIA-SIDA business meeting followed a lunch in the exhibit hall. The 2018-19 Aaron Sagraves of Cornerstone (Mich.) stepped out the NAIA-SIDA president position, promoting Chris Wells of Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) to fill one-year term in the president position for Aaron Saggraves and will then fill his three-year term. Donnie Smith of Southeastern (Fla.) was elected as the first vice president. Smith was a previous NAIA-SIDA At-Large Representative, worked as the media coordinator for seven NAIA championships and earned the 2017 Sports Information Director of the Year. Also added to the NAIA-SIDA board was Ron Smith of Westmont who was elected second vice president, Tyler Price of Park (Mo.), Jordan Alves of Campbellsville (Ky.) and Zach Shore of Madonna (Mich.) were both elected as At-Large members.

Afternoon professional sessions included:

- Graphic Design: Learning new and simple Photoshop techniques while keeping up with the latest developments – presented by Jeff Myers of Recruiting & Photographer for University of Notre Dame Football, Graphics Developer – BoxOut Sports

- Gameday Operations – How to be more efficient – presented by Zach Shore of Madonna (Mich.) and Jeff Melton of Vanguard (Calif.)

Chad Waller, who served at the NAIA National Office for eleven years as Director of Athletic Communications received the 43rd annual Clarence “Ike” Pearson Award. The honor is named for the former statistical crew chief for the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship.

Multiple individuals and athletic departments were honored as 2019 NAIA-SIDA Publications and Media Contest award winners. Josh Neuhart of Grace (Ind.) took home the Gary Spittler Memorial Award for Excellence in Publications.

For the complete list of the 2018-19 NAIA-SIDA Publications and Media Contest winners, click here .