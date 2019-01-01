2019 ABCA-Rawlings NAIA Baseball Gold Glove Team Released

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) in conjunction with the American Baseball Coaches Association has announced the 2019 ABCA-Rawlings-NAIA Baseball Gold Glove Team. The nine award winners, who were chosen based upon their defensive success, were selected by the NAIA Baseball Coaches Association All-America Committee.

Over the course of 46 regular season games and conference tournament games, Willie Estrada of Southeastern (Fla.) recorded just two passed balls as the backstop of the Fire. While no returning gold glove recipients from 2018 made the 2019 list, Aaron Krupansky recorded just five errors at shortstop for Cornerstone (Mich.) and made the list for his first time in his senior season.

Cole Connolly of Texas A&M Texarkana, Peter Crocitto of Keiser (Fla.), Brandt Miller of Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio), Tyler Wagner of Georgetown (Ky.) and Jay Denman of Lourdes (Ohio) are each the first recipient of the honor form their respective institutions.

2019 ABCA-Rawlings-NAIA Gold Glove Recipients

Pos. Name Institution Yr. Hometown P Cole Connolly Texas A&M Texarkana JR Auburn, Wash. C Willie Estrada Southeastern (Fla.) SR Kissimmee, Fla. 1B Peter Crocitto Keiser (Fla.) SR Palm City, Fla. 2B Brant Miller Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) SR Millersburg, Ohio 3B Tyler Wagner Georgetown (Ky.) SR Orange, Calif. SS Aaron Krupansky Cornerstone (Mich.) SR Hartland, Mich. LF Jay Denman Lourdes (Ohio) JR Toledo, Ohio CF Bryce Morrison Westmont (Calif.) SR Santa Barbara, Calif. RF Travis Schoonover St. Francis (Ill.) JR Braidwood, Ill.

About the American Baseball Coaches Association

The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 11,000 members represent all 50 states and 25 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include eight divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School and Youth. The 76th annual ABCA Convention will be held Jan. 2-5, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Rawlings

Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. is an innovative manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods worldwide. Founded in 1887, Rawlings is an authentic global sports brand, trusted by generations of athletes of all skill levels. Rawlings’ unparalleled quality and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Ball Supplier and Batting Helmet of Major League Baseball®, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball™ and the NCAA®, and an approved baseball, basketball, football and softball of the National High School Federation®. For more information, please visit Rawlings.com or by phone at (314) 819-2800.