KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 62nd annual NAIA Men’s Wrestling National Championships were hosted in Des Moines, Iowa for the second year in a row, giving a boost to the local economy.

The 2019 NAIA Men’s Wrestling Championships brought hundreds of wrestlers, coaches, trainers and fans to the Des Moines, Iowa. The two-day tournament consists of four sessions with the championship finals on Saturday night. Forty-nine institutions were represented at the national championship. Over the course of the championship, teams and fans not only occupy the hotels of the Des Moines but patronize local restaurants and attractions. Catch Des Moines the convention & visitors bureau of Des Moines uses an event impact calculator to measure the value of an event and the determine the return on investment.

Overall Economic Impact: $955,969

