KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 28th annual NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championships hosted in Sioux City, Iowa. Thirty-two teams made the trip to Sioux City for the seven day event hosted at the Tyson Event Center. The 2019 championship marks the 21st year Sioux City has hosted the event, each year giving a boost to the local economy.

The 2019 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship total attendance was 29,278. Over the course of the championship, teams and fans not only occupy the hotels of the Sioux City, Iowa but patronize local restaurants and attractions.

Overall Economic Impact: $16,649,813

Number compiled of factors including attendance, average spending and length of time stayed

“The NAIA has a long standing tradition within the Sioux City community,” said Spectra’s Tim Savona, General Manager of the Tyson Events Center. “Hosting the Women’s Basketball National Championship boosts traffic through our community and has built a strong sense of pride between the businesses, athletes and their fans.”

For more information:

On the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship CLICK HERE