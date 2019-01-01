Gulf Shores Sees Multi-Million Dollar Benefit during Outdoor Track and Field Championships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 69th men’s outdoor track and field championship and 40th women’s outdoor track and field championship were hosted in Gulf Shores, Ala. for the 6th straight year and each year has boosted the local economy.

The NAIA outdoor track and field championships bring in multiple teams and their fans to Gulf Shores annually from anywhere between one-to-four days. Over the course of the Championship, teams and fans not only occupy the hotels of the Gulf Shores region but patronize local restaurants and attractions.

Overall Economic impact estimated at $3.8 million

Estimated hotel rooms used: 3,658

Total tickets/passes sold during the event: 2,004

“The economic impact we see from the NAIA outdoor track championships is certainly important to the cities of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, but being able to invite 1,200 athletes plus their families and coaches to experience the Alabama Gulf Coast is priceless,” said Beth Gendler, vice president of sales for the Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Sports Commission. “We desire to give each sports traveler a positive, engaging experience in our coastal communities during events and invite them back for a family beach vacation.”

For more information:

On the NAIA Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship CLICK HERE

On the NAIA Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship CLICK HERE

On hosting a championship CLICK HERE