KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 1,883 teams that have earned the distinction for Scholar-Teams for the 2018-19 academic year. That number is up from 1,862 scholar-teams in 2017-18.

The Benedictine University Mesa women’s golf team took the lead this year with a perfect 4.0 team GPA, as Tabor College (Kan.) women’s tennis finished close behind for a second year in a row with a 3.89 collective GPA.

Middle Georgia State University Women’s Tennis and Southwestern Christian (Okla.) women’s basketball Division I tied for the third place spot on the list with a team GPA of 3.88. Rounding out the top five was the women's tennis team for Montreat College (N.C.) with a 3.85.

Leading the pack was St. Ambrose (Iowa) and Morningside (Iowa) both institutions had 23 teams represented.

Cumberlands (Ky.) added their own 21 teams as scholars. While Baker (Kan.), Concordia (Neb.), Indiana Tech, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), St. Francis (Ill.) all contributed 20 Scholar-Teams.

For a team to be considered for the NAIA Scholar-Team award, it must have a minimum 3.0-grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) as defined by the institution. The team grade point average includes all eligible varsity student-athletes.

For more information on NAIA awards, including the Scholar-Team honor, click here.

2018-19 NAIA Scholar-Teams (PDFs) Sorted by Institution | Sorted by Sport