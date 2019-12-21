stop
Default Header

Football

stop
Football Preseason Poll

2019 NAIA Football Coaches' Preseason Top 25 Poll

Reigning National Champion, Morningside (Iowa) claims No. 1 ranking heading into 2019 campaign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Morningside Mustangs defeated the Ravens of Benedictine College (2) in the 2018 National Championship earning their first national title and the top spot in the preseason edition of the 2019 Coaches’ Top 25 poll.

 

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

  • The Mustangs, finishing the 2018 season with a perfect 15-0 record claim all 16 first place votes.
  • The Benedictine Ravens claim the No. 2 spot, prior to the 2018 post-season poll, the last time the Ravens were as high as No. 2 in the poll was on Sept. 24, 2002.
  • Southern Oregon and Montana Western are new to the preseason poll. Neither received votes in the post-season edition back on Dec. 18, 2018.
  • No. 15 College of Idaho made the largest jump, moving seven spots from its No. 22 ranking in 2018 post-season poll.
  • Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1-rankings with 57, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55) Morningside (29), Georgetown (Ky.) (25) and Marian (22).
  • Morningside holds the longest active streak with 150-straight Top 25 mentions.

 

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
  • Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
  • For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL RECORD FINAL POINTS
1 1 Morningside (Iowa) [16] 15-0 366
2 2 Benedictine (Kan.) 13-2 352
3 2 Saint Francis (Ind.) 10-3 338
4 4 Kansas Wesleyan 13-1 307
5 7 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 9-4 300
6 6 Concordia (Mich.) 10-3 280
7 9 Marian (Ind.) 10-1 278
8 5 Baker (Kan.) 9-3 268
9 8 Dickinson State (N.D.) 9-3 230
10 11 Reinhardt (Ga.) 9-2 224
11 12 Northwestern (Iowa) 9-2 214
12 15 Grand View (Iowa) 8-3 185
13 18 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 7-3 182
14 14 Langston (Okla.) 9-2 171
15 22 College of Idaho 6-5 164
16 12 Bethel (Tenn.) 10-2 161
17 10 Cumberlands (Ky.) 10-1 157
18 17 Evangel (Mo.) 9-2 136
19 21 Southeastern (Fla.) 7-3 88
20 NR Southern Oregon 6-4 82
21 19 Georgetown (Ky.) 7-3 78
22 20 Ottawa (Kan.) 8-2 70
23 16 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 8-4 66
24 23 Dordt (Iowa) 7-3 32
25 NR Montana Western 6-4 27

Dropped from the Top 25: Oklahoma Panhandle State, Evangel (Mo.)

Others Receiving Votes: Siena Heights (Mich.) 25, Cumberland (Tenn.) 22, William Penn (Iowa) 20, Eastern Oregon 18, Montana Tech 9, Ottawa (Ariz.) 9, Arizona Christian 6, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 5, Ave Maria (Fla.) 5, Valley City State (N.D.) 1, Tabor (Kan.) 1, Tabor (Kan.) 1, Avila (Mo.), Campbellsville (Ky.) 1

Championship Information

NAIA Football Championship

64th ANNUAL
FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
November 23, 30, Dec. 7, 2019
Football Championship Series –
Campus Sites
December 21, 2019
Eddie G. Robinson Stadium - Ruston, La.

Sports Rules - Football
Official Merchandise-Football