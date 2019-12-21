2019 NAIA Football Coaches' Preseason Top 25 Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Morningside Mustangs defeated the Ravens of Benedictine College (2) in the 2018 National Championship earning their first national title and the top spot in the preseason edition of the 2019 Coaches’ Top 25 poll.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

The Mustangs, finishing the 2018 season with a perfect 15-0 record claim all 16 first place votes.

The Benedictine Ravens claim the No. 2 spot, prior to the 2018 post-season poll, the last time the Ravens were as high as No. 2 in the poll was on Sept. 24, 2002.

Southern Oregon and Montana Western are new to the preseason poll. Neither received votes in the post-season edition back on Dec. 18, 2018.

No. 15 College of Idaho made the largest jump, moving seven spots from its No. 22 ranking in 2018 post-season poll.

Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1-rankings with 57, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55) Morningside (29), Georgetown (Ky.) (25) and Marian (22).

Morningside holds the longest active streak with 150-straight Top 25 mentions.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Morningside (Iowa) [16] 15-0 366 2 2 Benedictine (Kan.) 13-2 352 3 2 Saint Francis (Ind.) 10-3 338 4 4 Kansas Wesleyan 13-1 307 5 7 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 9-4 300 6 6 Concordia (Mich.) 10-3 280 7 9 Marian (Ind.) 10-1 278 8 5 Baker (Kan.) 9-3 268 9 8 Dickinson State (N.D.) 9-3 230 10 11 Reinhardt (Ga.) 9-2 224 11 12 Northwestern (Iowa) 9-2 214 12 15 Grand View (Iowa) 8-3 185 13 18 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 7-3 182 14 14 Langston (Okla.) 9-2 171 15 22 College of Idaho 6-5 164 16 12 Bethel (Tenn.) 10-2 161 17 10 Cumberlands (Ky.) 10-1 157 18 17 Evangel (Mo.) 9-2 136 19 21 Southeastern (Fla.) 7-3 88 20 NR Southern Oregon 6-4 82 21 19 Georgetown (Ky.) 7-3 78 22 20 Ottawa (Kan.) 8-2 70 23 16 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 8-4 66 24 23 Dordt (Iowa) 7-3 32 25 NR Montana Western 6-4 27

Dropped from the Top 25: Oklahoma Panhandle State, Evangel (Mo.)

Others Receiving Votes: Siena Heights (Mich.) 25, Cumberland (Tenn.) 22, William Penn (Iowa) 20, Eastern Oregon 18, Montana Tech 9, Ottawa (Ariz.) 9, Arizona Christian 6, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 5, Ave Maria (Fla.) 5, Valley City State (N.D.) 1, Tabor (Kan.) 1, Tabor (Kan.) 1, Avila (Mo.), Campbellsville (Ky.) 1