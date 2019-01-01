Hudl Named Official Video Technology Solution of NAIA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced on Wednesday that it had inked an agreement with Hudl to make the company the “Official Video Technology Solution” for the association.

The three-year agreement will ensure that film exchange, which occurs during any NAIA postseason event, will use Hudl. The deal will also encompass Hudl’s camera technology, which was named the “Automated Video Capture Solution of the NAIA.”

"We're thrilled with our partnership with the NAIA and are honored to expand on the experience we already provide coaches, athletes and the greater NAIA community,” said Brett Shamblin, Director at Hudl. “The NAIA is a top-notch association. High school athletes looking to take their game to the next level and receive an incredible student-athlete experience should have NAIA schools in their list of college destinations.”

Hudl’s automated video solution, Hudl Focus, is a smart cam­era that auto­mat­i­cal­ly records and uploads games to a team's Hudl account, eliminating the need for a cameraman. The camera went from an idea to a fully-functioning system across thousands of gyms in less than a year due to the time and logistics savings it provides.

"Expanding this partnership to include all video technology aligns with our vision to capture and bring value to every moment in sports," said Greg Nelson, Vice President at Hudl. "We've recently added smart cameras, livestreaming and replay to the Hudl product suite on top of our video exchange and analysis software, and we're excited about the future."

Hudl Focus also has livestreaming capabilities, making it a solution that can serve more roles outside of team film breakdown.

“We are excited to continue and expand our partnership with Hudl,” said Mike Higgins, NAIA Director of Championships. “We think their smart camera technology will be a great benefit to our institutions and a great solution to their livestreaming and video exchange needs.”