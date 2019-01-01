2019 Men's Soccer Coaches' Preseason Top 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Following their first national championship in program history, Central Methodist (Mo.) claims the No. 1 spot in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Wednesday morning.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

Central Methodist (Mo.) claims the second No. 1-ranking in program history. The Eagles took home the red banner in 2018, finishing the season 22-2-2.

The Eagles of Central Methodist received all 18 first place votes in the first Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll of the season.

Missouri Valley came in at the No. 2 spot. The Vikings were national runners-up in 2018 as well as national runner-up in 2017 season.

There are two newcomers to the poll including No. 23 Science & Arts (Okla.) and No. 25 Southeastern (Fla.)

The top ten team remained the same from the 2018 postseason poll released December of 2018.

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record as the longest consecutively ranked active school at 129-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 in 2007. Rio Grande (Ohio) is second on the list with 119 consecutive polls.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

For the complete men’s soccer ratings calendar, click here.

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Central Methodist (Mo.) [18] 22-2-2 498 2 2 Missouri Valley 18-3-4 482 3 3 William Carey (Miss.) 20-1-1 464 4 4 Madonna (Mich.) 19-5-0 445 5 5 Rio Grande (Ohio) 20-1-0 439 6 6 Oklahoma Wesleyan 20-4-0 423 7 7 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 20-3-0 403 8 8 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 18-5-1 375 9 9 Baker (Kan.) 16-6-0 369 10 10 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 17-5-1 345 11 11 Vanguard (Calif.) 12-5-2 334 12 12 Georgia Gwinnett 12-6-1 327 13 13 Southern Oregon 17-3-3 306 14 15 Bellevue (Neb.) 18-2-2 273 15 16 Hastings (Neb.) 17-3-0 270 16 14 Corban (Ore.) 15-4-1 269 17 18 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 15-3-1 249 18 19 Kansas Wesleyan 17-5-0 206 19 20 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 15-5-0 180 20 22 Columbia (Mo.) 13-6-1 175 21 23 Bethel (Tenn.) 15-4-1 155 22 21 Arizona Christian 15-5-2 154 23 NR Science & Arts (Okla.) 14-3-3 136 24 24 Reinhardt (Ga.) 14-4-2 118 25 NR Southeastern (Fla.) 12-4-2 96

Dropped From Top 25: Mid-America Christian (Okla.) and Marymount California

Others Receiving Votes: Benedictine (Kan.) 76, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 74, UC Merced (Calif.) 63, Mobile (Ala.) 50, LSU Alexandria 28, The Master’s (Calif.) 19, Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 17, William Penn (Iowa) 16, Marymount (Calif.) 14, WVU Tech 10, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 9, Thomas (Ga.) 9, Westmont (Calif.) 7, Huntington (Ind.) 6, University of Northwestern Ohio 5, Cumberland (Tenn.) 5