KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Park (Mo.) Pirates open the 2019 season at No. 1 after earning their second red banner in 2018.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):
- The Pirates captured all 18 No. 1 votes in the preseason poll.
- Park returns two of the top players in the NAIA in 2018 National Championship MVP and 2018 Player of the Year Nada Meawad, 2018 Libero of the Year Celina Monteiro and All-Tournament Team member Maren Roper.
- New to the poll this week: No. 18 Vanguard (Calif.), No. 22 Bellevue (Neb.), No. 25 Ottawa (Kan.)
- Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 65 consecutive appearances.
- There has only been one program that has been able to maintain the No. 1 ranking for an entire season, with former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) accomplishing the feat in 2004, 2008 and 2009.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
- The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
- For the complete rating calendar, click here.
2019 Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Preseason Poll
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|2018 RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|Park (Mo.) [18]
|36-1
|498
|2
|2
|Columbia (Mo.)
|36-4
|480
|3
|5
|Grand View (Iowa)
|36-1
|451
|4
|9
|Missouri Baptist
|31-3
|428
|5
|3
|Viterbo (Wis.)
|33-8
|425
|6
|8
|Southern Oregon
|29-5
|422
|7
|12
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|26-9
|418
|8
|4
|Midland (Neb.)
|26-8
|381
|9
|6
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|33-4
|369
|10
|11
|Eastern Oregon
|25-9
|366
|11
|7
|Dordt (Iowa)
|31-3
|329
|12
|14
|College of Idaho
|24-10
|320
|13
|13
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|30-6
|300
|14
|10
|Hastings (Neb.)
|22-7
|298
|15
|17
|The Master's (Calif.)
|29-8
|292
|16
|19
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|35-8
|224
|17
|21
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|32-8
|218
|18
|RV
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|26-11
|216
|19
|16
|Corban (Ore.)
|23-13
|204
|20
|18
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|24-9
|198
|21
|20
|Providence (Mont.) (Mont.)
|23-11
|183
|22
|RV
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|23-12
|165
|23
|15
|Westmont (Calif.)
|27-7
|130
|24
|23
|Marian (Ind.)
|30-7
|124
|25
|RV
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|27-13
|91
Others receiving votes: Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 89, Trinity Christian (Ill.) 88, Reinhardt (Ga.) 85, Madonna (Mich.) 58, Saint Francis (Ind.) 34, Northwest (Wash.) 18, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 18, Morningside (Iowa) 12, Kansas Wesleyan 12, SAGU (Texas) 11, Oklahoma City 6, Campbellsville (Ky.) 4, Milligan (Tenn.) 4