KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Park (Mo.) Pirates open the 2019 season at No. 1 after earning their second red banner in 2018.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

The Pirates captured all 18 No. 1 votes in the preseason poll.

Park returns two of the top players in the NAIA in 2018 National Championship MVP and 2018 Player of the Year Nada Meawad, 2018 Libero of the Year Celina Monteiro and All-Tournament Team member Maren Roper.

New to the poll this week: No. 18 Vanguard (Calif.), No. 22 Bellevue (Neb.), No. 25 Ottawa (Kan.)

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 65 consecutive appearances.

There has only been one program that has been able to maintain the No. 1 ranking for an entire season, with former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) accomplishing the feat in 2004, 2008 and 2009.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

For the complete rating calendar, click here.

2019 Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Preseason Poll

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] 2018 RECORD POINTS 1 1 Park (Mo.) [18] 36-1 498 2 2 Columbia (Mo.) 36-4 480 3 5 Grand View (Iowa) 36-1 451 4 9 Missouri Baptist 31-3 428 5 3 Viterbo (Wis.) 33-8 425 6 8 Southern Oregon 29-5 422 7 12 Northwestern (Iowa) 26-9 418 8 4 Midland (Neb.) 26-8 381 9 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 33-4 369 10 11 Eastern Oregon 25-9 366 11 7 Dordt (Iowa) 31-3 329 12 14 College of Idaho 24-10 320 13 13 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 30-6 300 14 10 Hastings (Neb.) 22-7 298 15 17 The Master's (Calif.) 29-8 292 16 19 Aquinas (Mich.) 35-8 224 17 21 Central Methodist (Mo.) 32-8 218 18 RV Vanguard (Calif.) 26-11 216 19 16 Corban (Ore.) 23-13 204 20 18 Jamestown (N.D.) 24-9 198 21 20 Providence (Mont.) (Mont.) 23-11 183 22 RV Bellevue (Neb.) 23-12 165 23 15 Westmont (Calif.) 27-7 130 24 23 Marian (Ind.) 30-7 124 25 RV Ottawa (Kan.) 27-13 91

Others receiving votes: Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 89, Trinity Christian (Ill.) 88, Reinhardt (Ga.) 85, Madonna (Mich.) 58, Saint Francis (Ind.) 34, Northwest (Wash.) 18, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 18, Morningside (Iowa) 12, Kansas Wesleyan 12, SAGU (Texas) 11, Oklahoma City 6, Campbellsville (Ky.) 4, Milligan (Tenn.) 4

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics